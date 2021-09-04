Carolina Caring Offers 'Under the Sails' grief support

HICKORY — Grief can be a lonely journey. Carolina Caring invites people who are grieving the loss of a loved one to bring a lunch or purchase a take-out meal at a downtown eatery and join it outside “Under the Sails” for a time of sharing and connecting with others on their own journeys of healing.

The grief support group will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11:30 a.m. in downtown Hickory on Union Square.

No registration is required. For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and throughout the region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.