Carolina Caring offers special holiday celebration

NEWTON — Carolina Caring invites the community to participate in its first “Light Up a Life” celebration designed to bring together caregivers, health care workers, volunteers, donors, loved ones and friends to celebrate someone special who has made an impact in their lives by purchasing a luminary in their honor.
Carolina Caring invites you to drive through its illuminated campus located at 3975 Robinson Road in Newton on Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 7-9:30 p.m. to experience the beauty of the luminarias aglow in special tribute to loved ones.
Luminarias are $10 each. For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/lights. You may also contact hbest@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, extension 2357.
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling.
