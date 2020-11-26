 Skip to main content
Carolina Caring offers special celebration during holidays
Carolina Caring offers special celebration during holidays

NEWTON — Carolina Caring invites the community to participate in its first “Light Up a Life” celebration designed to bring together caregivers, health-care workers, volunteers, donors, loved ones and friends to celebrate someone special who has made an impact in their lives by purchasing a luminaria in their honor.

Contributors are then invited to drive around Carolina Caring’s Robinson Road campus in Newton on Tuesday, Dec. 22, to experience the beauty of the luminarias aglow in special tribute to loved ones.

Luminarias are $10 each. For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/lights. You may also contact hbest@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, extension 2357.

