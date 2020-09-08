Carolina Caring offers online grief support

NEWTON — While limiting face-to-face contact during the fight against COVID helps keep us physically safe, it can also prevent us from mourning a loved one’s death with friends and family, which can make grief recovery much more challenging.
Join Carolina Caring for an online grief support group called “Write” of Passage: Writing to Heal Tuesday, Sept. 15 or Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 7-8 p.m. to explore the healing benefits of the written word.
Participants will learn different formats to express feelings and memories through writing and learn the benefits of writing during grief.
No writing experience is necessary.
To register for this Zoom group, call 828-464-0466 ext. 3201 or send an email to wspurling@carolinacaring.org.
Instructions for Zoom will be provided.
For more information about Carolina Caring, visit carolinacaring.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.