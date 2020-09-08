Carolina Caring offers online grief support

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON — While limiting face-to-face contact during the fight against COVID helps keep us physically safe, it can also prevent us from mourning a loved one’s death with friends and family, which can make grief recovery much more challenging.

Join Carolina Caring for an online grief support group called “Write” of Passage: Writing to Heal Tuesday, Sept. 15 or Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 7-8 p.m. to explore the healing benefits of the written word.

Participants will learn different formats to express feelings and memories through writing and learn the benefits of writing during grief.

No writing experience is necessary.

To register for this Zoom group, call 828-464-0466 ext. 3201 or send an email to wspurling@carolinacaring.org.

Instructions for Zoom will be provided.

For more information about Carolina Caring, visit carolinacaring.org.