Carolina Caring offers online grief support
NEWTON — Grief can be a lonely experience. Grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring’s Good Mourning Coffee Group, a virtual and informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also lost a loved one.

This online group will begin on Friday, Jan. 15 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and will meet every third Friday via Zoom. Contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, extension 3201 to register.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

