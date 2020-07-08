Carolina Caring offers online grief support group

NEWTON - While limiting face-to-face contact during the fight against COVID helps keep us physically safe, it can also prevent us from mourning a loved one’s death with friends and family, which can make grief recovery much more challenging.
Carolina Caring is offering an online grief support group called “Write” of Passage: Writing to Heal to help guide you as you mourn the loss of a loved one. Join the group on Thursday, July 16, or Thursday, Aug. 20, from 4-5 p.m. to explore the healing benefits of the written word.
Participants will learn different formats to express feelings and memories through writing and receive information on the benefits of writing during grief. No writing experience is necessary.
To register for this Zoom group, call 828-464-0466 ext. 3201 or send an email to wspurling@carolinacaring.org. Instructions for Zoom will be provided.
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, PACE (Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12-counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org
