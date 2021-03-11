 Skip to main content
Carolina Caring offers 'mourning' coffee group
NEWTON — Grief can be a lonely experience. Grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring’s Good Mourning Coffee Group, a virtual and informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also lost a loved one.

The group will meet on the third Fridays of March and April at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health-care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care and grief counseling.

For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

