Carolina Caring offers loss of spouse support group

NEWTON — Losing a spouse is one of life’s most profound losses. Carolina Caring is offering a support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or a companion.

Participants will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved one, learn more about the grief process and gain helpful coping skills. Space is limited for this group, so early registration is encouraged.

Register at www.carolinacaring.org/support or call 828-466-0466 ext. 3201.

This group will meet Monday, Jan. 30, from 1:30- 3 p.m. and continue every Monday in the month of February at the following location: Carolina Caring – 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider.

It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.