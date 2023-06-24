NEWTON — Carolina Caring is offering a Creative Arts Healing Workshop for teens ages 13 to 18 who are grieving the loss of someone important in their life.

While teenagers may understand the concept of death, many will not have the coping skills to manage the different emotions they may experience.

This workshop will explore the benefits of music and the arts to express and process emotions in a new way while connecting with other teens experiencing grief and loss. The workshop will meet on Tuesday, July 11, from 1-4 p.m. at the Carolina Caring campus located at 3975 Robinson Road, Newton.

Although the group is free, registration is required by July 3. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

