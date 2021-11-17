Carolina Caring offers Good Mourning Coffee Break

HICKORY — Grief can be a lonely experience. Anyone in the community who has lost a loved one is encouraged to grab a cup of coffee and join Carolina Caring’s Good Mourning Coffee Break, an informal time of sharing and connecting with others who have also lost a loved one.

The group’s next session will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Hickory Bread Café located at 1756 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE in Hickory. The group will continue to meet every fourth Wednesday. Masks are required. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health-care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region.