Carolina Caring offers free walking group

HICKORY — It is accepted wisdom that exercise is good for you physically, but did you know that it is beneficial when you are grieving? Exerting yourself not only diminishes stress and aids sleep, but it also helps with your journey through grief.

Physical activity releases chemicals in the brain that makes you feel more relaxed and happier.

Carolina Caring is hosting a session that lets people walk together and share with one another as they strengthen their bodies and heal their spirits.

If you have lost a loved one, come join a walking group at the park. Look for the EVENT signs.

This walking group called Walk it Out will meet every Monday (weather permitting) during October (5, 12, 19, 26) at Glenn Hilton Park, 2000 Sixth St. NW, Hickory and Conover Park, 361 Fifth Ave. SE, Conover.

Masks are required for this walking group.

To sign up, call 828-466-0466 ext. 3201 or email wspurling@carolinacaring.org.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, PACE (Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.