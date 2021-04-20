 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carolina Caring offers free walking group
0 comments

Carolina Caring offers free walking group

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — It is accepted wisdom that exercise is good for you physically, but did you know that it is beneficial when you are grieving? Exerting yourself not only diminishes stress and aids sleep, but it also helps with your journey through grief. Physical activity releases chemicals in the brain that make you feel more relaxed and happier. Carolina Caring is hosting a session that lets people walk together and share with one another as they strengthen their bodies and heal their spirits.

People who have lost a loved one are invited to join the group on Mondays (weather permitting) during the months of May and June from 6-7 p.m. at Conover Park located at 361 Fifth Ave. SE, Conover. Masks are required for this walking group. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health-care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert