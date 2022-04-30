Carolina Caring offers free walking group

MORGANTON — Exercise is good for us physically, but did you know that it is beneficial for our mental health? It not only diminishes stress and aids sleep, but it also helps with the journey through grief.

Physical activity releases chemicals in the brain that make us feel more relaxed and happier. That’s why Carolina Caring is hosting Walk it Out, a grief support group that allows those who have experienced the loss of a loved one to walk together and share with one another to strengthen their bodies and heal their spirits.

This free walking group meets on Thursday, May 5, and Thursday, May 19 (weather permitting), at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Tavern of Morganton, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healt hcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.