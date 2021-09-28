Carolina Caring offers free walking group at park

CONOVER — Did you know that exercise is beneficial when you are grieving? Exerting yourself not only diminishes stress and aids sleep, but it also helps with your journey through grief. Physical activity releases chemicals in the brain that make you feel more relaxed and happier.

Carolina Caring is hosting a session that lets people walk together and share with one another as they strengthen their bodies and heal their spirits.

If you have lost a loved one, come join the group Mondays (weather permitting) during the month of October from 6-7 p.m. at Conover Park located at 361 Fifth Ave., SE, Conover. Registration is required. Visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.