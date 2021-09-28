 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carolina Caring offers free walking group at park
0 Comments

Carolina Caring offers free walking group at park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CONOVER — Did you know that exercise is beneficial when you are grieving? Exerting yourself not only diminishes stress and aids sleep, but it also helps with your journey through grief. Physical activity releases chemicals in the brain that make you feel more relaxed and happier.

Carolina Caring is hosting a session that lets people walk together and share with one another as they strengthen their bodies and heal their spirits.

If you have lost a loved one, come join the group Mondays (weather permitting) during the month of October from 6-7 p.m. at Conover Park located at 361 Fifth Ave., SE, Conover. Registration is required. Visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

French President Macron hit by egg at restaurant trade fair in Lyon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert