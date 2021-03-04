Carolina Caring offers free virtual meditation group

NEWTON — Grief is hard work. At times, our emotions sweep in and feel like they have completely pulled us under. Other times, we try our best to avoid our feelings because it hurts too much. If you or someone you know is navigating grief, make plans to join Carolina Caring for Mindfulness Meditation, an online workshop on Thursday, March 18, beginning at 6:30 p.m. to learn the benefits of mindfulness and some easy take-away exercises to use and share with others.

Although the pain of grieving is part of healing, practicing mindfulness meditation may help your grief journey. Grief happens as a response to loss, whether that’s the loss of a loved one, a job, or loss of connection. It can also happen when we experience changes to routine and ways of life that disrupt our comfort and feelings of stability.

The group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health-care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.