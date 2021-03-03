Carolina Caring offers free virtual bingo night

NEWTON — Join Carolina Caring, along with other individuals who have experienced loss, for an evening of lighthearted fun on Monday, March 29, from 7-8 p.m. Prizes will be awarded during this Virtual Bingo Night, and organizers hope to have many lucky winners.

The group will meet via Zoom, but registration is required. Visit CarolinaCaring.org/support or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201 by March 15 to register and receive your bingo card.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health-care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.