Carolina Caring offers free support group

HICKORY — Carolina Caring is offering a free, four-week support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion. The support group will begin on Thursday, April 1, from 10-11:30 a.m. and continue every Thursday during April.

Led by trained bereavement counselors, group members will gather virtually with others who are walking a similar path of grief. Participants will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved one, learn more about the grief process and gain helpful coping skills.

The groups will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health-care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.