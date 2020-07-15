Carolina Caring offers free online workshop

NEWTON - In a time of social distancing, quarantine and isolation it’s easy to be overwhelmed with feelings of fear and heightened uncertainty, especially if you have recently lost a loved one.
Carolina Caring is offering an online grief workshop entitled Grief 101 to help you explore the grief process along with strategies for coping and suggestions for self-care. While the focus is on the death of a loved one, the information presented relates to how grief impacts us on an emotional, physical, mental, social, and spiritual level. Individuals who have experienced loss of job, loss of connection (church, social), etc. can benefit, as well.
This group requires registration and meets via Zoom on Monday, July 20, 6:30-8 p.m. or Monday, Aug. 17, 6:30-8 p.m.
Call 828-466-0466 ext. 3201 to sign up or email wspurling@carolinacaring.org. Instructions for participating in a Zoom group will be provided.
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, PACE (Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org
