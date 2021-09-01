Carolina Caring offers free online support

NEWTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to an unprecedented level of loss. Grief happens as a response to loss, whether that’s the loss of a loved one, a job or loss of connection. It can also happen when we experience changes to routine and ways of life that disrupt our comfort and feelings of stability.

Join Carolina Caring on the second and fourth Wednesdays of September from 4-5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment.

This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.