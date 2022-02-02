Carolina Caring offers free online support group

NEWTON — Grief is a natural response to loss, whether that’s the loss of a loved one, a job or loss of connection. It can also happen when we experience changes to our routine or disruptions to our comfort and feelings of stability.

Join Carolina Caring on the second and fourth Wednesdays of February from 4-5 p.m. for Support for the Journey, an online support group open to anyone in the community who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment.

This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register,visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region.