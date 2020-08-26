Carolina Caring offers free mindful meditation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON — There is no getting around it. Grief is hard work. At times, emotions sweep in and feel like they have completely pulled us under. Other times, we try our best to avoid our feelings because it hurts too much.

Although the pain of grieving is part of healing, practicing mindfulness meditation may help in your grief journey.

Make plans to join an online workshop on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. where you will learn the benefits of mindfulness and some easy take-away exercises you can use and share with others.

This group will meet via Zoom and requires registration. Email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466 ext. 3201 to register. Instructions for participating in a Zoom group will be provided.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, PACE (Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org