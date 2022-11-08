Carolina Caring offers free holiday workshop

NEWTON — The holiday season is fast approaching and can bring a jumble of emotions — especially for those who have recently experienced the death of a loved one. These strong feelings can be harder to manage than friends and family members may realize.

That’s why Carolina Caring is offering Surviving the Holidays for adults and children on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6-7:30 p.m. at its campus located at 3975 Robinson Road, Newton.

This free holiday workshop will help prepare participants for emotions that may surface during the holidays and offer practical tips and suggestions to help them move forward through grief. Children 5 years and older may also attend, exploring their grief through separate activities and sharing.

Although the group is free, registration is required as space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org