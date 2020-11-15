Carolina Caring offers free holiday support group

NEWTON — As the holiday season approaches, many people are experiencing a jumble of emotions — especially if they have recently experienced the death of a loved one. These strong emotions can be harder to manage than friends and family members may realize.

A free support group entitled Surviving the Holidays will be offered on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 6-7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 3-4:30 p.m. via Zoom. This group will help prepare you for emotions that may surface during the holidays and offer practical tips and suggestions to help you move forward through your grief.

Although the group is free, registration is required. Contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466 extension 3201 to register.

The support group is offered by Carolina Caring. Founded in 1979, Carolina Caring is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.