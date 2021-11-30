Carolina Caring offers free grief workshop

HICKORY — There is no doubt COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the community through deaths.

What is not well-documented is the toll these losses have taken on family members. The restrictions of COVID-19 are complicating the grief process, often resulting in isolation for both the dying patient and their loved ones. Not being with a loved one in their time of need, or not having the chance to say goodbye makes grieving their death much more difficult.

Those who have suffered a loss are invited to join Carolina Caring for Grief 101 — a time of sharing with others who are on a similar journey. This in-person workshop will meet on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Carolina Caring located at 3975 Robinson Road, Newton. Registration is required and safety protocols will be in place. Participants will be required to wear a mask during the workshop. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 866-466-0466, ext. 3201.