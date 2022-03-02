Carolina Caring offers free grief workshop

LINCOLNTON — If you have suffered a loss, you are invited to join Carolina Caring for Grief 101, a free, in-person workshop, on Sunday, March 13, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Artisan Church, located at 235 E. Main St. in Lincolnton.

The workshop will explore the grief process and its impact on an emotional, mental, social and spiritual level after the death of a loved one. Participants will gain knowledge of the grief journey along with strategies for coping and suggestions for self-care.