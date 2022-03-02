 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carolina Caring offers free grief workshop
0 Comments

Carolina Caring offers free grief workshop

  • 0

LINCOLNTON — If you have suffered a loss, you are invited to join Carolina Caring for Grief 101, a free, in-person workshop, on Sunday, March 13, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Artisan Church, located at 235 E. Main St. in Lincolnton.

The workshop will explore the grief process and its impact on an emotional, mental, social and spiritual level after the death of a loved one. Participants will gain knowledge of the grief journey along with strategies for coping and suggestions for self-care.

Registration is required by Tuesday, March 8. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 866-466-0466, ext. 3201.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany’s biggest carnival transforms into peace march for Ukraine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert