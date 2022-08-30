 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carolina Caring offers free grief support

NEWTON — Recognizing that the death of a partner is one of life’s most profound losses, Carolina Caring is offering a free, four-week, in-person support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion, beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and continuing every Tuesday in September from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Carolina Caring’s main campus located at 3975 Robinson Road in Newton.

Led by trained bereavement counselors, group members will gather with others who are walking a similar path of grief. Throughout the sessions, members will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved ones, learn more about the grief process and gain helpful coping skills.

Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

