Carolina Caring offers free grief support group

HICKORY — Grieving the death of a loved one can be isolating, but no one should have to go through it alone. That's why Carolina Caring is hosting a free grief support group, Nurturing Souls, to offer healing support and allow participants to connect with others who have also experienced the loss of someone close to them.

This free group will meet on Tuesday, July 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Hickory Bread, located at 1756 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE in Hickory. No registration is required.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org .