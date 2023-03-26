CONOVER — It is accepted wisdom that exercise is good for you physically, but did you know that it is beneficial when you are grieving? Exerting yourself not only diminishes stress and aids sleep, but it also helps with your journey through grief.

Physical activity releases chemicals in the brain that make you feel more relaxed and happier.

Carolina Caring is hosting a session that lets people walk together and share with one another as they strengthen their bodies and heal their spirits.

This walking group, Walk it Out, will meet at Conover Park every Wednesday from 12:15 to 1 p.m. (weather permitting) during April (5,12,19,26). No registration required. If you have lost a loved one, you're invited. Look for the "event" signs.

For more information, call 828-466-0466 ext. 3201 or email wspurling@carolinacaring.org.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.