Carolina Caring offers free book club

NEWTON — Many people find reading books helpful for understanding and living with loss. The book, "It’s OK That You’re Not OK" offers a profound approach to both the experience of grief and the way we try to help others who are on their grief journey. The book provides a permission slip to feel what you feel when life finds you in a place of great loss.

Join Carolina Caring for discussion during a free book club, which will meet the second and fourth Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. during the months of January and February. Registration must be completed no later than Friday, Jan. 8. A limited number of books are available at no charge and will be mailed to those who register by Monday, Jan. 4.

Contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, extension 3201 to register.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling.

Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.