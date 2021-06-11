Carolina Caring names leader for new service

NEWTON — Patrick Owensby, MHA, BSN, has joined Carolina Caring as vice president of its new home-based primary care service, Carolina Caring House Calls. Designed to serve patients who face barriers to accessing routine medical care, the program will begin serving patients living in Mecklenburg, Rowan and Cabarrus counties starting July 1 with plans to expand the program to additional counties in western North Carolina later this year.

Before joining Carolina Caring, Owensby served in hospital leadership positions at Davis Regional Medical Center, Frye Regional Medical Center and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, where he leveraged his knowledge and experience to build extensive physician networks amid a rapidly changing health-care landscape. After completing his Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, he earned a master’s degree in health care administration from Pfeiffer University.

“Patrick’s unique background and skill set make him well-positioned to lead and develop Carolina Caring’s new primary care program, which is designed to increase health care access to those experiencing a serious illness,” said Dave Cook, president and CEO of Carolina Caring. “His strategic leadership of this critical new initiative will help us better meet the holistic needs of these patients so they can live their best life.”