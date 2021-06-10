Carolina Caring named to Best Places to Work list

NEWTON — For the third year in a row, Modern Healthcare has selected Carolina Caring as one of its Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The nonprofit serious illness care provider is being recognized for leveraging a profoundly engaged workforce to create a culture of excellence that consistently delivers innovative, compassionate care.

In 2020, Carolina Caring ranked No. 5 on the list. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the Sept. 20 issue of Modern Healthcare.

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a place where employees feel valued for their contributions,” says Dave Cook, president and CEO of Carolina Caring. “We are inspired by their commitment to high-quality, personalized care for those in our community who are experiencing a serious illness.”