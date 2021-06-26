Carolina Caring launches home-based primary care service

NEWTON — Carolina Caring has launched a new home-based primary care service, Carolina Caring House Calls. Designed to increase health-care access for patients who are experiencing a serious illness, the program will serve patients living in Mecklenburg, Rowan and Cabarrus counties starting July 1 with plans to expand the program to additional counties in western North Carolina later this year.

“So many of our patients have faced challenges accessing routine medical care,” says Dave Cook, president and CEO of Carolina Caring. “Some patients may have trouble walking or moving as they age, while others may be facing debilitating medical conditions that make it difficult to leave their homes. Whatever the issue, we want to make health care as accessible as possible so patients can live their best life.”

Carolina Caring’s board-certified, experienced medical team is available to provide expert advice 24 hours a day, seven days a week to address patients’ basic health needs and help them avoid unnecessary trips to the emergency room. Carolina Caring’s House Calls services are often covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurers.

For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/housecalls or call 828-466-0466.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health-care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.