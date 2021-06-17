Carolina Caring launches collaborative program

NEWTON — Carolina Caring has launched a new palliative program in collaboration with Hospi Corp., a maker of medical devices designed to alleviate suffering, prevent complications or injury, and increase the ease of treating serious illnesses.

The program offers an innovative way to administer medications comfortably and easily through a Macy catheter when a patient can no longer take them by mouth.

Hospice patients often need medications to control symptoms such as pain, nausea or difficulty breathing. The discreet and easy-to-use catheter proactively prevents symptoms like respiratory distress, anxiety, pain and agitation that may be triggered when taking medications orally is no longer effective or feasible. It is a painless alternative to injectable medications, delivering fluids and medication rectally with no pumps, needles or IV lines.

“The Macy catheter has become an integral part of improving our patients’ response to distressing symptoms,” says Sue Nelson, Carolina Caring’s Vice President of Clinical Operations. “It also helps to keep patients’ physical environment safe and decreases the chance of infection while improving their quality of life.”

For more information about the Macy catheter, contact Carolina Caring at 828-466-0466.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health-care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.