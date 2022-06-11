Carolina Caring hospice volunteer honored

NEWTON — Carolina Caring is proud to recognize Bob Hall as this year’s recipient of the Association for Home and Hospice Care (AHHC) Volunteer of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions to supporting hospice patients in the community.

Hall began his career as a Carolina Caring volunteer more than 12 years ago providing companionship to patients and their families. Prior to the pandemic, Hall visited patients several times a month in person. When public health needs forced social isolation, he shifted to calling patients and sending them cards frequently, to let them know how much he cared.

“Bob accepts his patients exactly where they are, no matter their circumstances or needs,” says Kelly Tate, Carolina Caring’s vice president of community relations. “He’s quick to take on any assignment and is invariably humble and gracious. He’s gifted with a servant’s heart.”

Those who have worked with him at Carolina Caring say Hall has always been interested in his patients’ lives and wants to be a part of their journey. He is kind and thoughtful and creates lasting bonds with people by connecting with them emotionally and spiritually, offering his support from a place of deep appreciation and respect. When he is thanked for volunteering, he is reluctant to give himself credit, simply stating, “It’s my honor and pleasure to serve.”

The AHHC HOME (Honoring Outstanding Merit and Excellence) Awards recognizes home care and hospice heroes for the work they do. The Volunteer of the Year Award goes to an individual who demonstrates a considerable commitment to home care or hospice, a notable impact by strengthening the lives of patients and families, and serves as an inspiration to others.

To learn more about volunteering at Carolina Caring or to sign up for its next volunteer training session, call 828-466-0466 or contact the volunteer services department at volunteer@CarolinaCaring.org.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.