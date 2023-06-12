NEWTON — Carolina Caring recently honored seven volunteers celebrating 20 years of service. The volunteers were honored during an appreciation event celebrating all volunteers held May 6 at Catawba Country Club.

The event included brunch, a time of reflection on the many ways volunteers have contributed over the past year, and recognizing years of service milestones, including 20 years of service volunteers. Volunteers were celebrated for their giving spirit and dedication to the mission of Carolina Caring.

"We are very fortunate to have such a wonderful group of volunteers and honored to recognize our 20 years of service volunteers for their commitment to our patients and families, " said Kelly Tate, vice president, community relations. "It is a privilege to work with all of our volunteers; their passion is nothing short of inspiring."

Volunteers celebrating 20 years of service are:

• Doris Eades, Catawba

• Judy Gabriel, Catawba

• Patty Gabriel, Catawba

• Luther Hathcock, Hickory

• Teresa Moose, Maiden

• Yvonne Osborne, Hickory

• Jean Setzer, Hickory

For more information about volunteering at Carolina Caring, visit carolinacaring.org/volunteer-opportunities or call 828-466-0466.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org .