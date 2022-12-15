Carolina Caring honors Debbie Nonnenmacher

NEWTON — Debbie Nonnenmacher has been selected as the recipient of Carolina Caring’s David B. Clarke Service Before Self Award, which is given annually to an employee who exemplifies trust, integrity and excellence in their work.

The award is named for the organization’s former president, Dave Clarke.

"I’m immensely honored to be chosen by my co-workers to be the recipient of this year’s David B. Clarke Service before Self Award, which is representative to me of the mission and values of Carolina Caring," Nonnenmacher said.

"I’m most thankful to God for the opportunity to serve our community, and to be able to work alongside such an outstanding group of individuals that together make an amazing team.”

“Debbie is a true gem. Her gracious, positive attitude is contagious. She has a servant’s heart and is passionate about helping our patients and families get the care they need,” said Dana Killian, president and CEO of Carolina Caring. “We are pleased to present her with this award, symbolizing her outstanding commitment to the service standards of Carolina Caring.”

Nonnenmacher, along with nominees Melanie Lofland, Taryn Setzer, Sandi Hood, and Beth Whitener, were honored during a special virtual presentation for their commitment to the nonprofit organization’s service standards, which emphasize a constant focus on outstanding customer care and personal excellence.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health-care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care for all ages, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.