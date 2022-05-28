Carolina Caring holds Memorial Day event to honor veterans

NEWTON — In acknowledgement of the Memorial Day holiday, Carolina Caring veterans, staff members and volunteers gathered at the serious illness provider’s Salute to Heroes Memorial to honor those who have served our country with pride. Flags were placed around the memorial, representing each veteran Carolina Caring has had the privilege to serve.

“We’re honored and humbled to care for the veterans in our community,” says Scott Lofland, vice president of Palliative Care Operations and U.S. Air Force veteran, who led the ceremony. “As an organization, we wanted to take this opportunity to recognize those who have sacrificed so much to ensure our safety and freedom.”

The event began with bagpipes played by Darryl Brown, followed by a presentation of colors and “Taps” bugle call by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard. Carolina Caring’s Chaplain Bruce Dayton led everyone in prayerful thanksgiving before ending the ceremony, honoring the veterans who have touched our lives.

The Carolina Caring for Veterans hospice and palliative medicine program is proud to be a Level IV partner of We Honor Veterans, a national awareness initiative spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information about Carolina Caring’s veterans program, contact Cindy Stamey, Carolina Caring’s director of community and veteran relations, at cstamey@carolinacaring.org or by calling 828-466-0466.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.