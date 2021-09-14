Carolina Caring Foundation to present blessing of the animals

NEWTON — The Carolina Caring Foundation invites the community to bring their pets for its first-ever blessing of the animals on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m. at the organization’s Memorial Gazebo, located at its main campus at 3975 Robinson Road in Newton.

Participants can also watch the event online via Facebook Live. The ceremony will be led by chaplain Cindy Jordan, who will offer a blessing of all pets and pet owners in attendance, including Carolina Caring’s hospice patients who need support to meet the needs of their beloved pets. The event is free to attend, but donations to Carolina Caring’s Pet Peace of Mind Program are welcome.

Pet Peace of Mind helps hospice patients and their pets stay together as long as possible during their end-of-life journey. Financial donations of cash, as well as pet food, treats and supplies will be accepted, but are not required. 2022 "Paws for a Cause" calendars, featuring adorable photos of pets in the community, will be available for $15 each, with discounts for the purchase of three (or more).

To register for the event, visit CarolinaCaring.org/blessingoftheanimals, contact lvines@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466 ext. 2143. To attend, pets must be leashed or in a carrier.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.