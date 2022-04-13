Carolina Caring Foundation to host wine pairing event

MORGANTON — The Carolina Caring Foundation announces Flights & Bites, a special fundraising event celebrating Burke County, on Thursday, May 19, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Silver Fork Vineyard and Winery, 5000 Patton Road in Morganton.

The evening will feature a five-wine flight pairing and winemaking discussion by winemaker Jennifer Foulides, owner of Silver Fork Vineyard and Winery. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres from Queens Catering while being entertained by the Joseph Hasty & Centerpiece Jazz Trio.

The event will also showcase the talents of Burke County artisans with a silent auction. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Tickets are $75 per person. Funds raised will help to provide palliative care, hospice and bereavement services to Carolina Caring patients who otherwise would not have access to care.

For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/flights or send an email to abeatty@carolinacaring.org.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit CarolinaCaring.org.