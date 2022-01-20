Carolina Caring Foundation to host celebration

NEWTON — The community is invited to participate in the Light up a Life celebration on Jan. 25 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Carolina Caring's Newton campus located at 3975 Robinson Road.

The Light Up a Life celebration planned in December was rescheduled due to rainy weather. The upcoming event will welcome the community to drive through the campus beautifully aglow while honoring the organization’s donors for their loving support.

The Light up a Life celebration started out as an idea to celebrate life in honor of anyone whose life has shone brightly, including family members, co-workers, pastors, teachers, physicians and more. Turning attention to donors, numerous luminary tributes will brilliantly reflect those who have contributed to the illuminated display, helping others to reflect on cherished memories with loved ones. For many, this brings peace, purpose and positivity.

For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/lights, email abogen@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, extension 2328.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.