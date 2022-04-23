Carolina Caring Foundation awarded grant to support grieving children

NEWTON — The Carolina Caring Foundation has been awarded grant funding from Rotary Club of Lake Hickory and Rotary Club of Hickory to support Brighter Days, a program that provides grieving children with resources for processing their grief.

Services include individual counseling, play therapy, equine therapy, interactive support groups and an annual grief camp.

The donation will help the nonprofit provide grief services throughout the year. Funds received will help to provide hands-on activities like creating memory boxes, painting ceramic pottery and decorating rocks to leave in Carolina Caring’s Children’s Rock Garden. A book, “The Invisible String,” also will be provided to children, allowing them to process their grief, even when they don’t have the words to do so.

“We are so grateful for this donation that will help children process their feelings in a safe space,” says Kelly Tate, vice president, community relations. “These specialized services allow them to express and confront these emotions openly, while learning they’re not alone during difficult times.”

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.