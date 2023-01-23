Carolina Caring employee honored for service

NEWTON — Annette Walker, Director of Grief Services at Carolina Caring, was recently honored for 30 years of service. She started her career with Carolina Caring in May 1992 as a social worker and counselor helping those in some of the most difficult times of their lives.

A tea themed “Thir-TEA” year celebration for her love of sweet tea was enjoyed by Walker's family and the Carolina Caring staff. There was no shortage of kind words and admiration in speeches given by those who work alongside the honoree.

“Annette’s passion for her work is unparalleled,” says Kelly Tate, Vice President of Community Relations at Carolina Caring. “She walks alongside those who are grieving allowing them to share their story; and helps them to find their way through grief, in their own time. She is truly a blessing to many.”

During her tenure, Walker has mentored graduate students in the social work and counseling fields. She has provided guidance to hospice social workers, chaplains, and counselors imparting her wisdom and experience. She now dedicates herself to the bereaved families whose loved ones have been cared for as well as working with people from the community who have suffered a loss.

Long-time friend and co-worker, Kim Dowell says, “Annette has made it her life’s work to ease the heartache of people facing difficult days. I have experienced her wisdom and insight on a personal level as we have navigated life during our 30-year friendship. I am so thankful our community has her as a resource and that I have her as a friend.”

“In recognition of my 30 years at Carolina Caring, I was touched by the attention given to the details of the celebration party; my favorite drink, dessert, and decorations made me feel special. I am humbled by the kind words spoken and I feel valued and appreciated,” Walker said.

“I was once more reminded of how blessed I am to work at Carolina Caring and be able to fulfill my passion of serving the community.”

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health-care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.