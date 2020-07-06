Carolina Caring awards teen volunteers with scholarships

NEWTON – Carolina Caring announced that Daniela Gonzalez and Makayla Hall have been selected as winners of the 2020 Carolina Caring VolunTeen Scholarship award. These $500 awards are made possible by generous donors in the community.
Daniela is the daughter of Winifred Bradley and Mauricio Gonzalez Rodriguez of Santander, Spain. She served as a teen volunteer for Carolina Caring working as a greeter at the Hospice House and collecting canned goods for the Hospice food pantry.
“I like helping people, because even though we see and hear a lot of negativity in the world on a daily basis, I believe there’s still a lot of good out there,” says Daniela.
As a recent graduate of East Burke High School, Daniela graduated in the top 25% of her class and was very active in the Health Occupations Students of America Club, played soccer, and was on the swim team. She is currently enrolled at Catawba Valley Community College and plans to pursue a career in psychology or art.
Makayla is the daughter of Wanda and Michael Hall. She credits her grandmother with teaching her to give back to the community as a teen volunteer.
“Seeing the care and empathy provided to my grandmother when she was a patient at Carolina Caring really showed me the importance of caring for others and how it can affect their lives,” says Makayla.
Makayla graduated with honors from Challenger Early College High School and was also a very active student, participating in the Year Book Club, Latina Dance Troupe, the Gay/Straight Alliance Group, and Student Government Association. She also clogged at Sims Country Cloggers, sang in her church choir, and completed an internship at CBSA Architects and Designs.
Makayla is currently enrolled at Appalachian State University, where she plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in interior design and business management and hopes to someday own a design company and create homes for people living in poverty.
“We would like to congratulate this year’s scholarship award winners and express our gratitude to our donors who make this possible,” says Kelly Tate, vice president of community relations.
To apply for this scholarship, applicants must be teen volunteers at Carolina Caring and accepted into institutions of higher learning. For more information on the volunteer program at Carolina Caring, contact the volunteer department at 828-466-0466 or visit www.carolinacaring.org.
