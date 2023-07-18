NEWTON — Carolina Caring, a regional serious illness provider, announced that Laura Graham, Angei Hernandez and Daniel Ollis have been selected as recipients of its 2023 VolunTeen Scholarships. These $500 awards recognize young adults who generously give their time and talents to support the mission of Carolina Caring. The scholarships are made possible by donors.

Graham graduated from University Christian High School and was involved in the campus community, including serving as the National Honor Society secretary and president of the UCHS Psychology Club. Graham volunteered for several nonprofits in the Hickory area including the Hospice Resale Shop, which supports the mission of Carolina Caring. Graham is attending North Carolina State University pursuing a degree in fisheries, wildlife and conservation biology.

As a recent graduate of Challenger Early College High School, Hernandez participated in a variety of community-service activities through Beta Club as well as being part of the Yearbook Committee and the girls’ soccer team. Hernandez has volunteered at Carolina Caring as a greeter at the reception desk, provided supportive visits to patients, and helped with special projects. She aspires to be a radiation therapist and plans to attend Catawba Valley Community College to pursue a degree in radiation technology.

Ollis graduated from Freshfield Academy and supported many needs in the community through his school and church including the Corner Table’s backpack program and Rise Against Hunger. At Carolina Caring, Ollis has worked as a greeter welcoming visitors, mailed encouraging cards to patients, and has helped with special events and projects. He is attending Catawba Valley Community College with plans to pursue a degree in marine biology.

Carolina Caring’s VolunTeen Program is designed for young adults ages 14-18 who give back to the community while learning important life lessons.

“We’re so proud of these exceptional young adults,” said Dana Killian, Carolina Caring president and CEO. “We hope their experience volunteering with Carolina Caring will help guide them toward a lifelong commitment of service to others in our community.”

To apply for this scholarship, applicants must be teen volunteers at Carolina Caring and accepted to institutions of higher learning. For more information about volunteering at Carolina Caring, visit CarolinaCaring.org/volunteer-opportunities or contact the volunteer department directly at 828-466-0466.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.