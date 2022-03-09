Carolina Caring appoints new board leadership

NEWTON — Carolina Caring has appointed Jim Bolton, retired IBM program director, as chairman of its board of directors, along with four new board members.
These community leaders will support the nonprofit’s work toward improving access for those suffering from serious illness. The board members are real estate executive Hilary Broadway, Frye Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Philip Greene, M.D., retired business leader Bill Parrish and Rowan County paramedic Capt. Kelly Potts.
"We're thrilled to welcome our newest board members, who will help us continue the work of serving the seriously ill at Carolina Caring," said President and CEO Dana Killian. "I also want to thank Darrell Johnson for faithfully serving as board chair during some of the most challenging times in health care."
Bolton has served on the Carolina Caring board since 2020, most recently as vice chairman. Retired Corning executive D’Ann Grell will now serve as the board’s vice chair, while retired health care executive Dave Boone and Bill Parrish have been named treasurer and secretary, respectively. The new board members began their three-year terms on Jan. 1.
“It's an honor to welcome a strong group of officers and new board members," said Darrell Johnson, immediate past chair. "I'm very pleased that Jim Bolton has agreed to lead in his role as chair and bring his wealth of knowledge as a global innovation leader.”
Johnson added, “On behalf of the board, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Lisa Laws, who has served as a valued board member for nearly five years, and to Bob Mullinax, who has provided invaluable leadership for our board for nearly a decade. We wish them success in future endeavors.”
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.