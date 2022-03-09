Carolina Caring appoints new board leadership

NEWTON — Carolina Caring has appointed Jim Bolton, retired IBM program director, as chairman of its board of directors, along with four new board members.

These community leaders will support the nonprofit’s work toward improving access for those suffering from serious illness. The board members are real estate executive Hilary Broadway, Frye Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Philip Greene, M.D., retired business leader Bill Parrish and Rowan County paramedic Capt. Kelly Potts.

"We're thrilled to welcome our newest board members, who will help us continue the work of serving the seriously ill at Carolina Caring," said President and CEO Dana Killian. "I also want to thank Darrell Johnson for faithfully serving as board chair during some of the most challenging times in health care."

Bolton has served on the Carolina Caring board since 2020, most recently as vice chairman. Retired Corning executive D’Ann Grell will now serve as the board’s vice chair, while retired health care executive Dave Boone and Bill Parrish have been named treasurer and secretary, respectively. The new board members began their three-year terms on Jan. 1.