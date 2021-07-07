Carolina Caring adds nurse practitioner

NEWTON — Dr. Renae Walton, DNP, FNP-BC, MSN, SSGB, CPQH, has joined Carolina Caring House Calls as nurse practitioner. Designed to increase health care access for patients who are experiencing a serious illness, the House Calls program will serve patients living in Mecklenburg, Rowan and Cabarrus counties with plans to expand the program to additional counties in western North Carolina in the coming months.

Walton received her Bachelor’s in Nursing degree from North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, a Master’s of Nursing from Winston Salem State University and a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Capella University in Minnesota.

She has more than 15 years of experience as a board-certified practitioner and has worked in multiple specialty settings, including family practice, internal medicine, nephrology, oncology, urology, geriatric wellness and preventive care. Walton has also served as a visiting professor, speaker and nurse leader at Inovalon and United Healthcare. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Society of Nursing, the American Nurses Association and the National Association for Healthcare Quality.

Walton believes in delivering quality, patient-centered care, ensuring patients and families are involved in goal-setting for achievable outcomes. She is wife and the mother of two adult sons and a toddler daughter.