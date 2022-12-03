Carillon bells dedicated at church

BETHLEHEM — Perhaps you have already been blessed by the beautiful chimes and music outside Mt. Pisgah Church.

This great gift to the community began during the COVID-19 pandemic when Mike Burris and friend Sandra Wilkes were discussing enhancements for use of the walking track. This enhancement began with the assistance of friends such as Becky Davis to landscape around the path with tree, shrubs and flowers.

Sandra came up with the idea of adding benches as a gift to the community for the welcome she received after the passing of her husband, Mark Wilkes. After a visit to the Amish country, she decided to design and make handmade quilted ornaments in various colors with a star theme. After completing 400 handmade ornaments, Wilkes had much more funding than what was needed for benches.

When using a walking track at a church in a neighboring county, they heard the tolling of carillon bells which helped jell the idea of providing a similar system for the church.

After discussing potential additions to the church property with Pastor Mike Stone, Wilkes and Burris settled on seeking new carillon bells.

Four families of individuals who lost loved ones in recent years decided to provide memorial gifts toward the purchase of the system. The families of Ed Perry, Larry Hollar, Mac McCall, and Mark Wilkes chose to provide the additional funding needed to make a wide variety of seasonal music available through the bells.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, as part of an Advent service, the organizers of the carillon project and the families providing the memorial gifts for the bell project were recognized during the dedication program.

The carillon program provides Westminster bell tolls at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. After the Westminster bells, three musical selections are provided based with seasonal selections such as Christmas, Easter, Memorial Day, and other selected holidays. The bells sound once on the half-hour and the number of tolls corresponding to hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call to worship interludes are provided at the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services.

Pastor Stone said the carillon project was just one more example of the community involvement with the facilities of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church. He reiterated that all visitors are welcome to use the walking path and participate in the many community programs offered at the facility.

Mt. Pisgah’s hope is that just as the light from the Bethlehem Star is for all to see and enjoy, so now these carillon bells and walking path will be examples of letting His light and His love shine for all to be blessed.