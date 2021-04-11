Caregiving and work to be ACAP program topic

HICKORY — ACAP Hickory is continuing to offer monthly virtual programs via Zoom.

"Caregiving and Work," a live, interactive program, will be presented from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.

Presenters will be Cynthia Eades, MPA, Catawba County Human Resources Director; and Beth Brandes, MSW, consultant and retired human services administrator. They will discuss the emotional and financial impact of “caregiving and work” for employees and employers, including the added stress caused by the pandemic.

Eades will highlight current policies in the workplace that may help caregivers manage work and family needs.

Brandes will discuss ways employees and employers can communicate more effectively with each other to strengthen support and productivity. As caregiver to both her aging parents, Brandes will also highlight “lessons learned” from her own experience.

Register for "Caregiving and Work" by emailing Info.ACAPHickory@Gmail.com. Include your name and email address. ACAP Hickory will send you a link to join the program.

ACAP (Adult Children of Aging Parents) is a network of local chapters that provide information, resources, support, and community for adult children as they care for their aging parents and for themselves.

Although designed for adult children of aging parents, ACAP programs are open to all.