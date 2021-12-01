Caregiver support group meets at senior center

HICKORY — Caregivers need care for themselves, too. Care for the Caregiver Support Group is designed with that purpose in mind, to support caregivers who are caring for a loved one. This group includes time for sharing, emotional support, resources, and making new friendships with others who understand caregiving. It is a safe place to stop and self-care.

Care for the Caregiver Support Group is open to the public and meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. The West Hickory Senior Center hosts the group and is at 400 17th St. SW, Hickory. The group is offered at no cost and is led by the Area Agency on Aging’s Family Caregiver Specialist, Mary Mitchell. Call the Council on Aging to register, 828-328-2269, to attend any of the winter sessions: Dec. 14, Jan. 11 and Feb. 8.