Career fair, open house planned in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — NCWorks and the Catawba Valley Community College Alexander Campus are planning a career fair and open house on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the CVCC Alexander Applied Technologies Center, 230 Industrial Blvd. in Taylorsville.

Alexander County businesses and partners are encouraged to register for this event to help match job seekers with prospective careers. The career fair is open to everyone; however, veterans will be provided with an armband to recognize them for their service and to identify them for job recruitment.

Each registered employer will have one table and two chairs for their career fair space with setup beginning at 4 p.m. The deadline to register is Aug. 1 and registration is limited on a first-come basis. Interested businesses should submit information about the company, available jobs, number of positions, etc. to Russ Vickers, NCWorks Regional Veterans Employment Consultant, at russ.vickers@nccommerce.com.

In addition to the career fair, the public is invited to an open house at the CVCC Alexander Campus to tour the facilities and learn more about the college’s educational offerings in Alexander County.

For more information about the career fair, contact Russ Vickers at 828-466-5535 ext. 206. For more information about the open house, contact CVCC Alexander Campus Executive Director Brett Fansler at 828-632-8221.